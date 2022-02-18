KTR Distributes Custom Made Vehicles Under Gift A Smile initiative on KCR’s birthday

KTR distributed a total of 300 custom made vehicles to the differently abled persons under Gift A Smile initiative on the occasion of CM Sri KCR’s birthday in Hyderabad today.

“Everyone celebrates birthdays. However, as we are in public life, we wanted to do something for the people and we started the Gift A Smile initiative. I started the initiative by donating 100 custom made vehicles. But today the initiative has scaled great heights and has touched the lives of many. Until now, 850 custom made vehicles were donated by public representatives and another 250 vehicles are ready to be distributed very soon,” Minister KTR said.

KTR thanked all the leaders who participated in this initiative and donated vehicles.

KTR stated that these vehicles will not only help the differently abled to move around but will also give them opportunities to go out for work, run businesses and make a living.

KTR personally interacted with the disabled persons and also cut the cake marking the occasion of CM KCR’s birthday.

KTR stated that Gujarat State is giving Rs 600 to Rs 1000 as pension, while Madhya Pradesh is giving Rs 300 and Uttar Pradesh is giving Rs 1000. He highlighted that it was Telangana State which is giving Rs 3016 as pension to the differently abled persons.

Under the leadership of CM KCR, Telangana Govt will support every disabled person in the State, he said.

Minister Malla Reddy, MLAs Madhavaram Krishna Rao, KP Vivekanand, MLCs Naveen Rao, Shambipur Raju participated in the program.