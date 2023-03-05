KTR Directs Municipal Officials to Hold Women’s Week Celebrations from March 8

To celebrate women's power and achievements, and honour their contributions to the society, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao directed the officials of the municipal department to hold weeklong celebrations in all towns of the State from March 8, 2023 marking the International Women’s Day.

Based on the Minister’s directions, the Municipal Department’s officials announced various programmes that will be organized throughout the week celebrating the role of women. The celebrations would be held with women public representatives, staff from the Municipal Department, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, sanitation workers, members from various NGOs who play a key role in the programs of the municipal department.

As part of the celebrations, Minister KTR said, sports programmes, cultural programmes, health camps for women would be organized, and women who have excelled in various fields and aspiring entrepreneurs would be honored. The Minister asked officials to identify and honor Municipal staff or women from towns who are leading with exemplary practices in areas such as dry compost, kitchen composting, water conservation or other fields of works of Municipality. The Minister asked the officials to recognise women who have achieved self-sufficiency in doing business utilizing government loans and subsidies, starting from street traders to entrepreneurs. The Minister suggested that officials should hold exhibition and sales camps of products made by women SHGs in towns.

Kanti Velugu camps will be organized for women employees in the Municipal Department. To increase awareness levels, meetings would be held on safety and health of women, their empowerment. Apart from these, KTR directed officials to distribute interest-free loans to women during the week. The Minister also directed Municipal officials to invite women district collectors, senior police officials, women judges, senior officials, heads of the departments as chief guests of the programmes. KTR exhorted the officials to make week celebrations on the occasion of Women's Day a grand success.