KTR Dares Opposition To File Cases Against Him

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the Kaithalapur road over bridge (ROB) in Hyderabad. It was constructed under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 86 crore. It is located near Borabanda MMTS station.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the Kaithalapur flyover is the 30th flyover in Hyderabad. He further stated that the traffic congestion from HITEC City to Kukatpally, and from JNTU to HITEC City is likely to ease with this flyover. The Traffic congestion is also expected to reduce at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HITEC City flyover, and Cyber Tower junction.

With the flyover, the travel distance from Sanathnagar, Balanagar, and Secunderabad is expected to be reduced by 3.5 km. The four-lane bi-directional bridge -Kaithalapur ROB- is 675.50 metres long and around 16.6 metres wide.

KTR also said that, there are 17 more flyovers under construction in Hyderabad. He further added that 6 flyovers will become functional by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, KTR dared Union Minister Kishan Reddy to file cases against him instead of troubling officials in the lower-rung.

KTR wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad? He said that no one knows how much truth there is to the news of PM Modi laying the foundation stones for various construction works in different parts of the country. KTR further stated that tourists will visit Hyderbad, but KCR stays here.

It is known that TRS leaders were criticising Modi government saying the centre has only made empty promises to Telangana and also stated that the BJP government was working with a business mindset.

