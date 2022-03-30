KTR Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over His Paddy Procurement Remarks

TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao criticized former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the ongoing paddy procurement issue. KTR said that Congress governed the country for more than 50 years and when in power, they couldn't even provide 6 hours of electricity to farmers. He further tweeted that the Telangana government is providing 24 hours of free power supply and Telangana CM KCR has come up with some innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, and many other schemes for the welfare of the farmers. Here are the tweets made by KTR.

Rahul Ji, Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50+ years. When in power INC couldn’t provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress & suicides In Telangana with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya https://t.co/s4RDdrp8pJ — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 29, 2022

KTR wrote, "Your party has been given the opportunity to govern this country for over 50 years. When in power INC couldn’t provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress & suicides. In Telangana with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya, 24 hrs of free power supply & with focus on irrigation our Hon’ble CM has ushered in an agricultural revolution. What your party couldn’t deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years."

Rahul Gandhi the other day criticized both TRS and BJP governments for politicizing the purchase of paddy. He further stated that the governments are harassing farmers with anti-farmer policies. He also said that the Congress party will fight with the government on behalf of the farmers.

