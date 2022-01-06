KTR Criticises JP Nadda, Questions About PM Modi's Promises

TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao gave a new definition to BJP. He termed BJP as "Bakwas Jhumla Party". He further stated that Indian didn't gain anything under the BJP's seven-and-half years rule at the Centre except for false promises, hatred, discrimination, and anti-farmer policies.

He asserted, "When we call them out for doing jumla, they do hamla by using ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and NIA (National Investigation Agency). They only want to create communal disturbances and get votes in the country."

KTR said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stopped on Wednesday on the highway for nearly 15 to 20 minutes and this shows Modi stands in the country.

KTR further added that "When we request for procurement of paddy in Delhi, they don’t support us, but instead come to Telangana and do drama here. PM Narendra Modi promised a house and also promised to provide water, electricity, and toilets to every household by 2022. Let alone India, we did not see this happen even in his state Gujarat. He utterly failed in delivering on his promises."

KTR said that BJP president JP Nadda has no right to talk about CM KCR who has introduced so many farmer welfare schemes in Telangana. He added that the mental balance of JP Nadda has gone for a toss and he has lost his mind and is just reading out anything given to him by the local BJP leaders.