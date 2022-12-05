KTR Congratulates TT Player Akula Sreeja for Receiving Arjuna Award

Dec 05, 2022, 22:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Arjuna awardee table tennis player Akula Sreeja on Monday. She called on the IT Minister at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. KTR patted her back for her achievements and for receiving the Arjuna Award.

She was accompanied by her coach, Mr. Somnath Ghosh. The IT Minister also congratulated coach Somnath Ghosh, who is brought on deputation to the Government of Telangana for promoting the sport.
 


