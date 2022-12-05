KTR Congratulates TT Player Akula Sreeja for Receiving Arjuna Award

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Arjuna awardee table tennis player Akula Sreeja on Monday. She called on the IT Minister at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad today. KTR patted her back for her achievements and for receiving the Arjuna Award.

Miss Sreeja Akula, Commonwealth Gold medalist and recent recipient of Arjuna award, along with her coach, Mr.Somnath Ghosh today met Minister KT Rama Rao. The Minister appreciated Sreeja's achievements and wished her the best for her future. pic.twitter.com/26TY8ZGIA6 — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) December 5, 2022

She was accompanied by her coach, Mr. Somnath Ghosh. The IT Minister also congratulated coach Somnath Ghosh, who is brought on deputation to the Government of Telangana for promoting the sport.

