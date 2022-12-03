KTR Congratulates Moodle Acquisition of eAbyas

Moodle, the open source learning management system with hundreds of millions of learners worldwide, has announced its acquisition of Hyderabad-based eAbyas Info Solutions (eAbyas).

This acquisition provides Moodle's entry into one of the largest and fastest growing eLearning markets in the world whereby Indian customers will be able to access a comprehensive range of services directly from Moodle.

KTR congratulated the Moodle acquisition of eAbyas, and said “given the recent uptake in online learning and increasing internet access in India, this entry is the right opportunity for the open edtech platform like Moodle to play a key role in transforming India’s digital learning”.

Moodle acquired Indian start-up eAbyas for its technical strength in development and providing services like implementation, integration and hosting to the global market. With this acquisition, Moodle plans to grow the Indian arm to a 400-member team in the next 2 years to cater to their product development and support of global Moodle services.

Rohan Hardie, CFO, and Nick Reynolds, Head of Mergers and Acquisition are in Hyderabad. Nick Reynolds said, “As part of strategy in expanding our Moodle learning services across the globe, we have recently acquired USA firms, and now eAbyas, an Indian tech tech start-up, to strengthen our technical expertise to build products and widen our services across the globe".

Moodle CEO and Founder, Martin Dougiamas says, “India is a special country to Moodle with a great history of education. Many institutions around India are already part of the Moodle community, while many others are still exploring how to bring the flexibility of online learning into their practice. eAbyas in India have great technical expertise built up over many years, and it felt like the right time for us to work more closely together, both to serve educators better in India and to improve our open-source Moodle technology together for the world. This is a great step forward for all of us in the Moodle community, and we give a warm welcome to Sushil and all the team at eAbyas.”

“India is going through digital transformation with increasing demand for learning online, and Moodle, the most widely used open source learning system, can now extend the reach of learning and training across India. eAbyas team has strong expertise in providing Learning solutions to Institutes and Corporates over the past 12 years, and with this acquisition look forward to extend Moodle LMS services to wide Indian Elearning market, and also contribute to Moodle’ global development and services,” says eAbyas CEO and Founder, Sushil Karampuri.