HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, KT Rama Rao (KTR) congratulated poet and lyricist Goreti Venkanna (Venkaiah), Baswaraju Saraiah, and Boggarapu Dayanand for being elected as MLCs under the Governor's quote. Taking to Twitter on Sunday KTR said that equal representation was made in the Legislative Council and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for giving opportunities to people from all categories in the state.

Earlier the State Cabinet proposed the names of poet and lyricist Goreti Venkanna (Venkaiah), former Minister and Washermen’s Association national leader Baswaraju Saraiah, and Vasavi Seva Kendra chief advisor and Aryavysya Sangham leader Boggarapu Dayanand, for the three MLC seats under the Governor’s quota. These seats fell vacant after completion of the terms of late Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Karne Prabhakar. Another seat was necessitated due to the disqualification of Ramulu Naik who defected to the Congress in 2018.

Singer Goreti Venkanna is popular for his songs reflecting the lives of the people in Telangana State, particularly rural Telangana. Baswaraju Saraiah who hails from Warangal district served as Minister in the YS Rajasekhar Reddy Cabinet in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He was elected as MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009. Boggarapu Dayanand an active member of the Arya Vysya community served as Deputy Director of Protocol in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh before taking voluntary retirement . He joined the TRS Party in 2014 during the movement for separate statehood for Telangana.