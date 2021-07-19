KTR For Competitive Exams in Regional Languages

Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao wrote to Union MoS Dr Jithendra Singh requesting him to permit candidates taking all competitive exams conducted by Govt. of India to write in regional languages also.

Here's what KTR wrote...

Every year many candidates from different states of India appear for competitive exams for recruitment in Central services, departments and undertakings through Union Public Service Commission and other recruitment agencies. These competitive exams are held in only English and Hindi, which was a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking states.

Telangana CM Sri K. Chandrashekhar Rao ji wrote a letter to the PM Sri @NarendraModi ji requesting to permit candidates taking all competitive exams of Govt. of India to write in regional languages also.

I am aware of the fact that Union Cabinet approved the proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency which has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test ( NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations for recruitment to Central Government jobs and conduct these examinations in 12 Indian languages. I wholeheartedly appreciate and welcome the move.

However, it's very unfortunate to note that these changes are not being implemented properly. For instance, in a recent job notification i.e. Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and

Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021- candidates are allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English. Same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past. This comes as a rude shock to applicants belonging to regional languages, who are forced to lose great opportunities.

I humbly request you to look into this issue and permit candidates taking all competitive exams of Govt. of India, its Depts. and undertakings held through UPSC, RRB, PSBs, RBI, SSC, etc. to write in regional languages also.

Until a proper implementation policy is decided on this regional languages issue, I request you to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications.

Allowing applicants to write competitive exams in their respective languages will provide equal and fair opportunity to the candidates from all the states.

Looking forward to your favourable response in this regard.

Thank you.

Yours Sincerely

K. Taraka Rama Rao.

The Minister is yet to respond to the letter