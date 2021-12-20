KTR Commends Kidambi Srikanth's Performance At BWF World Championship 2021

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao praised Kidambi Srikanth for winning a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships. He became the 1st Indian Male shuttler to win the Silver medal at World Championships. He lost the summit clash 15-21, 20-22 in 43 minutes against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and won the Silver medal.

KTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "Commendable performance by ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, winning historic silver in BWF World Championship 2021." Here is the tweet made by KTR.