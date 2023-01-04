KTR Comes to The Rescue of Distressed Telugu Man in Dubai

Sircilla: A youngster from Telangana has shared a video on Twitter in which he cries to be rescued from Dubai. Sheik Imran, a native of BY Nagar in Sircilla Town, went to Dubai two months ago to work for a company that allegedly provided him with a visa.

However, according to a video uploaded on Twitter, instead of giving him the job he was promised, the firm forced him to do other work. He was also without food for a few days, he adds in the video, pleading with the Minister KTR to assist his return to Telangana.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao responded to this video and promised assistance in bringing him home. In response to a tweet tagging him, the Minister stated that he will contact the Consul General of India in Dubai and the Indian Embassy to arrange for Imran's return home. He also requested that his office collaborates with the NRI Affairs department.

We will work with @cgidubai and @IndembAbuDhabi to bring you back to India @KTRoffice please coordinate with NRI affairs department https://t.co/gZWQHZ0p9D — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 3, 2023

