KTR Charges BJP in 13 Page Document, Deets Inside

Making a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has released a chargesheet against the BJP for miserably failing the country and for its indifferent attitude towards Telangana. The minister vehemently criticized the BJP-led central government for its failed promises and blatant lies.

Mentioning a host of contemporary issues in the chargesheet filed by the TRS Party, KTR came down heavily on the ruling dispensation at the centre. He said they are filing this chargesheet on behalf of various aggrieved sections of the society.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday after releasing the chargesheet, the minister said that the BJP government hasn’t even allocated a single rupee to Telangana in the last eight years. And they won’t give anything in the future too, he added.

“We are asking for votes by showcasing the development done in the last eight years and promising what we will do to Munugode if we win. On the contrary, the BJP is resorting to personal abuses and making degrading remarks on our honourable chief minister,” KTR said.

The charge sheet has mentioned that the BJP didn’t get moved by the plight of fluoride victims in Munugode nor they safeguarded the livelihood of weavers. The chargesheet also spoke about the ruling BJP’s gross injustice towards the state of Telangana like dishonouring the reorganisation act promises and the party’s decisions against the interests of Telangana.

The document also highlighted the effect of the skyrocketing prices of daily essentials on the commoners and how Narendra Modi’s anti-farmer policies are sounding a death knell for the farming sector.

The 13-pager also explained in detail how the central BJP government and some BJP-ruled states cheated the backward classes. And it also spoke about how the BJP misled the citizens of the country and how they fooled the youth of the nation and the way they discriminated against the students of Telangana.

KTR said that the BJP has sold the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and many navaratna and miniratna companies. He added that the Modi government has tripled the price of cooking gas cylinder thus making life miserable for crores of Indians.

The minister went all guns blazing on the BJP for benefitting their ‘corporate friends’. “On one hand, prime minister Narendra Modi wrote off corporate loans worth Rs. 11.5 lakh crores. On the other, he is terming the welfare schemes given to the poor as freebies and ‘revdis’,” KTR ridiculed. He added that after the independence, in 67 years, all the PMs have cumulatively made a debt of Rs. 55.97 lakh crores while PM Narendra Modi himself made a debt of Rs. 110 lakh crores in just 8 years.

KTR has appealed to the voters of Munugode to be aware of the ‘jumlas’ and ‘jhootas’ of the BJP and asked the electorate to punish the saffron party in the ensuing bypoll in Munugode.