TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), the internationally prominent NPO devoted to the growth of entrepreneurs, has today met K T Rama Rao, Minister of Industries, Commerce and IT, Telangana Government, seeking the state government’s reinforcement for their upcoming mega entrepreneurship summit.

The meeting foreshadows the upcoming TiE Global Summit being held in Hyderabad after the preceding edition concluded victoriously in Dubai, UAE. TiE Global Summit fuels the organization’s mission of fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking and funding, through the year’s theme of 3.2.1, i.e., Technology 3.0, Entrepreneurship 2.0 and Sustainability 1.0. K T Rama Rao was extended a cordial invitation to the TiE Global Summit’22 and to be its Grand Keynote Speaker. He has heartily agreed to be the Guest of Honor for the Inaugural Ceremony of the magnitudinal summit being held on December 12th, 2022.

During the meeting, KTR said, “The state government of Telangana is immensely excited to welcome the largest entrepreneurship summit to Hyderabad, and we are thrilled for the opportunities the TiE Global Summit will bring to the Telangana startup ecosystems, mining the multinational networking, mentoring and investment windows”.

Murali Bukkapatnam, Vice Chairman of TiE Global and Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit 2022 said, “It is an honor to invite KTR to our momentous flagship event – The TiE Global Summit. The Telangana government has played a crucial role in collaboratively nurturing and developing a robust startup ecosystem in Hyderabad. Braced with the support, we are confident of yet another successful, informing, and inspiring

edition of TiE Global Summit, and we urge all the adept entrepreneurs of the state to participate and tap into the opportunities at the summit”.

Suresh Raju, President, TiE Hyderabad added, “Hyderabad was unanimously chosen as the next big TiE Global Summit destination by all of our national and international chapters. This is owing to the rapidly developing entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state and the environment of enablement that is nurtured here. We are proud to be hosting over 2500 delegates and numerous phenomenal speakers from India and

overseas this year.”

KTR has launched the poster for TiE Global Summit in the presence of Mahesh mBigala, NRI Global Coordinator, TRS and Mynampally Hanmanth Rao, MLA, Malkajgiri constituency.

TiE Global Summit hosted by the TiE Hyderabad chapter is scheduled from the 12th -14th of December 2022 in Hyderabad.

