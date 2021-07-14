KTR Assures Exclusive Zone For Singapore Companies Investing in Telangana

A delegation headed by the High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to India H.E Mr. Simon Wong, called on Minister KTR in Hyderabad today.

During the meeting, Minister KTR stated that Telangana Government's friendly industrial policies have helped attract major global companies to the State. He added that many Singapore based firms have already established their units here & are positive about the State's ecosystem.

"If Singapore companies show interest in investing in Telangana, the State Government would set up an exclusive zone or Singapore hub,” said Minister KTR.

Appreciating Minister KTR's idea of setting up exclusive Singapore hub, the Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong said that when he was working in Vietnam, similar initiative was taken up to draw investments and has been successfully operational since then.

“We will definitely consider this proposal positively ” Simon Wong said. He further stated that the Singapore based companies which have invested in Telangana, have given a positive feedback about the State's ecosystem.

He also informed that the Singapore companies are keen in investing in IT, innovation and allied sectors and blockchain sectors. Through T-Hub, the conducive atmosphere in IT Ecosystem and innovations in the city were derived, he added.

“Apart from advanced sectors, Singapore companies are keen in investing in Agriculture and food processing sectors” said Simon Wong.

During the meeting, the Industries Minister briefed about the cosmopolitan culture of Hyderabad prevailing in the city. People from different States and countries have been working in the city for many years, the Minister said.

"Telangana Government has been successful in drawing investments from different countries with its investment-friendly policies, TS-iPASS and single window approval system," Minister KTR said.

“Considering the severe competition for drawing international investments, Telangana was not only competing with other States in the country but striving hard to impress international companies” said KTR.

Minister KTR stated that Telangana offers plenty of opportunities in life sciences, pharma, IT, textiles, food processing, agriculture and other sectors.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present in the meeting.