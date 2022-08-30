KTR Asks Health Minister To Check Facts Before Tweeting

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao lashed out at Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for not checking facts. KTR said that Telangana Government had requested for medical colleges but the central Government delivered zero colleges. On Monday, Union Minister found fault with KTR for criticizing PM Modi for not sanctioning Medical Colleges.

In a response to KTR's tweet, the union Minister even tweeted "How many proposals for medical colleges have been sent by your Telangana State Government?’ Zero’. PM Narendra Modi ji has sanctioned the highest government medical colleges in the shortest time, without partiality, to those States, who made proposals."

Reacting to the Union Minister, KTR wrote, "Mansukh Ji, Wish you had a review before you chose to respond. Attached are responses of your predecessors to the requests from Telangana Health Ministers from 2015 & 2019 Telangana Govt has consistently requested for medical colleges but fact is your Govt delivered ZERO."

He also tweeted, "Before you jump up & respond, let me also remind you that your Govt failed to even fill the 544 Jobs Vacant in AIIMS Bibinagar AIIMS was sanctioned during the UPA Govt & the fact is not ONE educational institution was sanctioned by NPA Govt; neither by your Dept nor by HRD."

