KTR Asks Netizens 'What To Call A PM Who Can Neither Control Inflation Nor Infiltration Into Country?'

Jul 20, 2022, 10:10 IST
KTR - Sakshi Post

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao never steps back to question on what is going on in the country. He took to his Twitter and asked the netizens, "what to call a PM who can neither control inflation nor infiltration into the country?' Here is the tweet made by KTR. 

KTR retweeted a tweet made by Krishan in which it was mentioned that behind Modi ji's every decision there is Adani's dedication. Here is the tweet.

The ruling TRS government in Telangana state was criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives. The leaders of TRS have been expressing anguish over PM Modi ignoring the Telangana state. Earlier, KTR also said that" BJP's double engine governments in various states had failed to meet even the basic needs of people such as water and electricity."

 


Tags: 
KTR
Telangana
