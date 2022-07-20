KTR Asks Netizens 'What To Call A PM Who Can Neither Control Inflation Nor Infiltration Into Country?'

Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao never steps back to question on what is going on in the country. He took to his Twitter and asked the netizens, "what to call a PM who can neither control inflation nor infiltration into the country?' Here is the tweet made by KTR.

What do you call a PM who can Neither control Inflation in the country Nor Infiltration into the country? A) 56” B) VishwaGuru C) Achhe Din wale D) All of the above are unparliamentary words & therefore expunged pic.twitter.com/CPu6myicXY — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 20, 2022

KTR retweeted a tweet made by Krishan in which it was mentioned that behind Modi ji's every decision there is Adani's dedication. Here is the tweet.

Behind Modi ji's every decision there is Adani's dedication ! ! pic.twitter.com/Y5GpY2rgDG — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) July 20, 2022

The ruling TRS government in Telangana state was criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his initiatives. The leaders of TRS have been expressing anguish over PM Modi ignoring the Telangana state. Earlier, KTR also said that" BJP's double engine governments in various states had failed to meet even the basic needs of people such as water and electricity."