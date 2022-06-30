KTR Asks Modi as to How Many Times Will He Fool The Nation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading false news. He further stated that Modi is trying to fool the citizens by saying that all the villages in India are electrified.

KTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "In April 2018, Modi claims that all the villages in India are electrified.."

He also wrote, "On 25th June, 2022 NPA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Ji's village finally gets electricity. How many times will you fool the nation Modi Ji?" Here is the tweet.

Lies, Damn Lies & then there are the BJP mark Lies ❇️ In April, 2018 Modi Ji claims that all villages in India are electrified ❇️ On 25th June, 2022 NPA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu Ji’s village finally gets electricity How many times will you fool the nation Modi Ji? pic.twitter.com/NnaXua2iKB — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 29, 2022

It is all known knowledge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s national executive meet on July 2 and also for the public meeting on July 3.

