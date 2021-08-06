KTR Asks Huzurnagar cement factories to Employ Local Youth 

Minister KTR along with MLA Saidireddy held a meeting with the management of all the cement factories located in and around Huzurnagar.

During the meeting, the Minister appealed to the industrialists to increase local employment within their units. He assured them of maximum support from the State Government. He highlighted the new industrial policy and stated that the companies that employ locals will be given incentives in the form of tax breaks.

Minister KTR promised to set up a local skill centre focused on the needs of the cement industry. He also mentioned that the Govt. of Telangana is coming up with special plans to develop Huzurnagar industrially.

MLA Saidireddy requested the industrialists to restart the apprenticeship program and assured them of support in these endeavours.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner of Industries Manickaraj, and TSIIC VC MD Venkat Narsimha Reddy participated.