KTR Appreciates WCD Telangana For Launching Bal Rakshak Vehicles

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod on launching Bal Rakshak vehicles and toll-free number 1098 for any child in distress. He congratulated all the corporates who came forward to contribute vehicles under CSR. Here is the tweet made by KTR.

My compliments to Minister @SatyavathiTRS Garu @WCDTelangana team on launching a pioneering initiative for children; Bal Rakshak vehicles & a toll free number 1098 for any child in distress 👏 Also congratulate all the corporates who came forward to contribute vehicles under CSR pic.twitter.com/2iBLk1KhpK — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 15, 2021

Satyavathi Rathod thanked KTR and said that it was possible only because of the able leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She further added that the safety of children has been the top priority.

Satyavathi Rathod flagged off 33 Bal Rakshak vehicles on the occasion of Children's Day on Sunday.

Women's Development and Child Welfare Department (WDCW) Commissioner Divya Devarajan said that justice delayed is justice denied. She stated that these vehicles will be helpful for the children who are in need of protection in time and to protect the rights of children. Social Councilors and Psychological counselors are available through the vehicles. This is the first of its kind initiative in the country.

A helpline number 1098 has been launched and can be used to inform officials about the children who are in need.

