KTR Appeals To Union Minister For Civil Aviation To Bring Back Stranded Telugus From Muscat
HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday appealed to union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri seeking central government's help in bringing back non-resident Indians (NRIs) hailing from Telangana who were currently stranded in Muscat due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The minister appealed to Singh to arrange flights from Muscat to Hyderabad to bring back the Telugus stranded abroad.
KTR shared a video on Twitter with the civil aviation minister over the difficulties being faced by Telugu people due to lack of livelihood and food for the past three months.
A man from Karimnagar district who has been working in Muscat for the past two years had shared a video explaining the problems being faced by them due to COVID-19 lockdown. He even added that people who were trying to return to the state have been facing difficulties due to lack of flights.
Have a look at the KTR Tweet:
Request Hon’ble Civil Aviation Minister @HardeepSPuri Ji to kindly arrange for flights from Muscat to Hyderabad 🙏 Apparently fellow Indians are in distress without wages & essentials https://t.co/wu3xc8BSS9
— KTR (@KTRTRS) June 6, 2020