HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday appealed to union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri seeking central government's help in bringing back non-resident Indians (NRIs) hailing from Telangana who were currently stranded in Muscat due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The minister appealed to Singh to arrange flights from Muscat to Hyderabad to bring back the Telugus stranded abroad.

KTR shared a video on Twitter with the civil aviation minister over the difficulties being faced by Telugu people due to lack of livelihood and food for the past three months.



A man from Karimnagar district who has been working in Muscat for the past two years had shared a video explaining the problems being faced by them due to COVID-19 lockdown. He even added that people who were trying to return to the state have been facing difficulties due to lack of flights.

