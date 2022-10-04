KTR Announces Rs 2 Cr Each to 19 Telangana Municipalities for Bagging National Awards

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao announced that the 19 Municipalities from Telangana which have won awards in Swachh Survekshan-2022, Indian Swachhata League(ISL), will be sanctioned Rs Two crores each as a mark of encouragement.

Addressing the winners who have gathered at Dr MCRHRDI Campus, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, KTR said that the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) will provide guidance on where the funds have to be spent. The MA&UD Minister said that he personally believes the funds have to be spent on sanitation.

Mayors , Additional Collectors (Local Bodies) , Chairpersons, Commissioners , Environmental Engineers , and others participated in the meeting.

A total of 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from Telangana bagged Swachh Survekshan Awards-2022. The State got the second largest number of the awards. And three municipalities secured awards in the Indian Swachhata League (ILS).

The state minister said that it is a matter of pride that Telangana got the second largest number of awards in India. The achievements reflect Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision to achieve results by drawing meaningful plans, he added.

He gave entire credit for the national recognition to the collective efforts of the MA&UD Department starting with sanitation workers at ground level to officials at State level who have worked in tandem.

The gathering applauded when the KTR announced that the Chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors of the 19 Municipalities will be sent on a study tour to the Municipalities outside Telangana to study the best practices there.

Minister @KTRTRS congratulated winners of ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022' and 'Indian Swachhata League 2022' Awards who gathered in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/KO1SuDAJL8 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 4, 2022

The MA&UD Minister also said that ten top performing and zealous officials from these 19 Telangana Municipalities will be sent on a study tour of Japan and Singapore.

Also Read: Three Scientists Share Nobel Prize in Physics for Quantum Information Science

KTR has requested Chairpersons and Commissioners of the Municipalities to develop collective consciousness in people. He cited the example of IIIT-Basara students who started Shramadanam from this Sunday after he motivated them to take it up once a month. He added that collective consciousness can create wonders.

He has requested them to ensure that sanitation workers in any municipality should be paid a salary not less than Rs 12,000 and also stressed on the safety of all workers.

