KTR Announces Distribution of BYJU’s-powered Tablets Under Gift A Smile Initiative

Hyderabad: Third year in a row, IT and Industries Minister KTR continues the novel ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative. This year KTR, in his personal capacity, will be distributing BYJU’s powered tablets with software & coaching material to Govt College students (11th/12th) in Sircilla Dist.

“This will support students with additional material to help them train better for competitive exams,” he said.

KTR in his tweet said, “As I turn older (46 now), I am eternally grateful for all the love & affection. To celebrate in a meaningful way, had launched the Gift A Smile campaign 3 years ago. The first year, I started with a donation of 6 Ambulances & eventually 120 ambulances were donated by TRS MPs & MLAs.”

As I turn older (46 now), am eternally grateful for all the love & affection 🙏 To celebrate in a meaningful way, had launched #GiftASmile campaign 3 years ago The first year, I started with a donation of 6 Ambulances & eventually 120 ambulances were donated by TRS MPs & MLAs pic.twitter.com/qAR5cBNral — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 24, 2022

“Second year, I had personally donated 200 plus custom made vehicles for differently abled & my colleague TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to over 1100. Gift A Smile has truly been satisfying & heartwarming for me personally,” he added.

Second year, I had personally donated 200 plus custom made vehicles for differently abled & my colleague TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to over 1100#GiftASmile has truly been satisfying & heartwarming for me personally pic.twitter.com/cdS2blWurx — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 24, 2022

Also Read: KTR’s Birthday Celebrations Touching Lives of Many Through Gift A Smile Initiative

