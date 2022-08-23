KTR Announces BioAsia Schedule, Unveils Celebratory Edition Theme

Hyderabad: The 20th edition of BioAsia, the marquee life sciences and healthtech event, hosted by the Government of Telangana, will be conducted from February 24-26, 2023. Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce, Shri. KT Rama Rao along with Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (I&C) and Shri Shakthi Nagappan, Director, Life Sciences & CEO of BioAsia, launched the logo and the theme “Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare” of BioAsia 2023.



Over the past couple of decades, Hyderabad has established itself as not only the healthcare and life sciences hub for India but has also emerged as a major hub for the world. The city further burnished its credentials during the COVID-19 pandemic by playing a key role in helping immunize the world through supply of vaccines.



The pandemic has brought into sharp focus the critical need for the industry, academia, governments, regulators and other stakeholders in the ecosystem to intensify their collaboration for ensuring healthcare innovation at scale, and delivery with equitable access.



As the world continues adjusting to the post-pandemic economy, Hyderabad is set to host the 20th BioAsia, Asia’s largest life sciences and healthtech forum, featuring prominent government dignitaries, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs and other delegates, and explore the theme of Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare. With the objective of featuring deliberations that shape the next generation of humanised healthcare, the conference will focus on the theme "Advancing for ONE"

One Health: Integrating cross-sectoral ecosystems to safeguard the future

Next generation health: Harnessing disruptive technologies such as data, analytics, extended reality, AI and blockchain to deliver personalised healthcare

Equity: Driving accessibility and affordability to quality healthcare for all



Hon’ble Minister said “I’m pleased to announce the 20th edition of BioAsia. As the world has begun to come back to normalcy, we are geared to host the next year’s grand event in-person and host a galaxy of world leaders in Hyderabad. The event has truly evolved over the years as a pre-eminent global meeting for researchers, academia, industry, healthcare providers and policy makers to discuss collaborative opportunities.”



"It is indeed an extraordinary feat for any event around the world as only a few events can sustain for a long period of two decades. BioAsia has done remarkably not just to sustain its momentum but has grown consistently in stature over the years. We are extremely keen to make the 20th edition a landmark event” Mr. Jayesh Ranjan said.



“With theme, Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare, Bio Asia 2023 will bring together life sciences and healthcare leaders, academia, start-ups, regulators and investors, on one stage to deliberate on the cross cutting themes of One health, disruptive technologies in health, and accessibility and affordability in healthcare for all. The event will also have a start-up showcase where over 100 select health-tech entrepreneurs from across the world can pitch their innovative solutions to pressing health issues” said Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director (Life Sciences), Government of Telangana.



BioAsia 2022 was extremely successful with virtual participation of about 37,500 delegates from about 70 Countries. The event has immensely benefited from its participant history including several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees and eminent industry leaders like Mr. Bill Gates (Co-founder Microsoft), Mr. Alex Gorsky (Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson), Dr. Vas Narasimhan (CEO, Novartis), Mr. Geoff Martha (Chairman & CEO, Medtronic), Mr. Paul Polman, (Former CEO, Unilever), among others

