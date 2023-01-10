KTR to Announce Deets of Hyderabad Formula E Championship in Mumbai on Jan 12

Telangana MA&UD Minister Sri K. Taraka Rama Rao to participate in media launch at the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai, at 6.30 PM of January 12, 2023 (Thursday) to announce the details & the features of the historic ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the first time ever in India to be hosted in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

He will address the media along with Sri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Sri. Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty Chief Executive and Managing Director, Greenko & Director, Ace Nxt Gen.

