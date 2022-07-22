KTR Along With 10 Rural Innovators Launch Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022 Poster

Honorable Minister of Information & Technology, K T Rama Rao launched the poster for Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2022 along with 10 Rural Innovators. The program aims to scout for individuals who devised innovative solutions for problems they identified in the society and enable them to exhibit their innovation to respective District Collectors on August 15th as a part of Independence Day celebrations. Also present at the launch was Principal Secretary to ITE&C Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, and Chief Innovation Officer to the State Dr. Shanta Thoutam, along with the team of TSIC.

To promote innovation and creativity in the state of Telangana, all 33 districts of Telangana will be simultaneously organizing an exhibition of innovation during Independence Day celebrations in their respective districts. This exhibition would be part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations and aims to be a connection between citizens and innovators.

Innovators from all sectors and categories are encouraged to be part of this exhibition (Rural Innovators, School and College Innovators, Startups, Industrial Innovators, Agricultural Innovators etc.). Individuals irrespective of demography and geography are encouraged to apply for the exhibition.

Innovators are encouraged to send details of their innovation through WhatsApp at 9100678543, along with the innovator details. The last date to receive applications from Innovators is 5th August 2022. After the first shortlist from the received applications, selected applicants will get to exhibit on Independence Day.