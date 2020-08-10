HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated Bairamalguda right-hand side (RHS) flyover here on Monday, August 10. The new flyover was constructed to ease the traffic congestion and facilitate its free flow at Bairamalguda junction in Hyderabad.

The Bairamalguda flyover is a 780-metre-long and 12-metre-wide flyover which was built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as a part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). It was built under package-II of SRDP construction works. The GHMC completed this project at a budget cost of Rs 26.45 crore.

The GHMC had made use of the lockdown time for carrying out most of the flyover construction works. This flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion at the inner ring road. It will also ease the traffic flow from Secunderabad to DMRL Crossroads, Santosh Nagar, Secunderabad to Owaisi junction on Srisailam and Sagar Road.

There are a total of 14 works in the SRDP phase-2 out of which five have already been completed. Along with KTR, Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy and Hyderabad city mayor Bontu Rammohan were present at the inauguration event.

