Krishnam Raju Will Be Cremated with State Honours, Says KCR

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju will be cremated with full state honours tomorrow, September 12. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

After the news broke of his death, tributes and messages of condolences for his family have been pouring in from celebs of Telugu film industry. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and many others took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over the death of Krishnam Raju. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his tribute. Krishnam Raju is survived by his wife Shyamala Devi and three daughters. Actor Prabhas is his nephew.

He had been suffering from health issues for some time and was getting treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Krishnam Raju had acted in hundreds of films in his career, and was known as 'Rebel Star' for his acting style.

