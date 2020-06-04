HYDERABAD: Krishna River Management Board Chairman Paramesh on Thursday said that the contentions of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the utilisation of Krishna river water would be referred to as the Central government. The Krishna River Management Board held a meeting at Jalasaudha in Hyderabad and held deliberations with the teams of both the states on a range of contentious issues including the 'detailed project reports' (DPRs) for new projects from both the states, telemetry system, river water and diverted water sharing.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, KRMB Board Chairman Paramesh said that they had requested irrigation departments of both the states to submit the DPRs of all the new projects proposed to be constructed on the Krishna river. He said that both the states have agreed for water sharing in the ratio of 66:34 percent like it was done the previous year and also agreed to utilise the electricity generated at Srisailam project equally in a 50-50 percentage arrangement. He further stated that both the states also agreed to implement the second phase telemetry. Paramesh further said that Telangana has raised some issues on the allocation of water from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Projects earlier and even Andhra Pradesh had also raised some issues on the utilization of the river water.

The board chairman said that the issues which were raised by both the states have been referred to the Ministry of Jal Shakti and a final call would be taken by the Centre. He further said that both the states have been directed not to undertake any constructions on the river until the DPRs are submitted to the board.

He added, "We have constituted a committee on the utilisation of surplus waters and a decision will be taken based on the committee's report." He also said that Andhra Pradesh is maintaining that they would utilize only their share of water from Pothireddipadu. He said both states’ share of water from Pattiseema will be decided by the Jal Shakti.

Besides KRMB Board Chairman Paramesh, Telangana Irrigation Principal secretary Rajath Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Principal Secretary Adithyath Das have participated in the meeting.