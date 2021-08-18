Krishna River Management Board to Discuss Water Sharing Issues Between AP and Telangana on August 27

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will meet on August 27 to examine a variety of topics, including river water sharing with authorities from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the current water year.

Telangana has already demanded the board to conduct a full board meeting. It stated that the notification of jurisdiction of projects in the Krishna basin by KRMB was a significant problem with major issues for the state and that it needed to be examined in detail at the full board meeting.

Giving enough money, utilizing extra river water, carrying over Telangana's unused share of water to the following water year, and providing a copy of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme's Detailed Project Report (DPR), among other problems, are expected to be discussed

Also Read: Pepperfry Launches Its First Small Format Studio In Hyderabad, Telangana