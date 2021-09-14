Kothagudem Woman Attempts Suicide By Consuming Hair Dye Outside District Collector's Office

A young woman tried to commit suicide by consuming hair dye outside the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Collector's office on Monday, alleging that some people with the support of a few political leaders are trying to grab her land. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and was out of danger.

Going into the details, Sarala is residing along with her two daughters Aruna Jyoti and Hymavati in Seven Number Street, Ramavaram of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Her husband Venkateswarlu, a Singareni employee died a few days ago.

A dispute has been going on for some time with a neighbour over the 100 yards of land that is present next to their house. In the last December, Sarala and her daughters also raised a complaint with the police stating that the opponent had tried to attack them.

According to the reports, a political leader intervened and prevented the case from getting registered.

Sarala and her younger daughter Hymavathi went to meet Collector as a part of the Prajavani session. Hymavathi who went to Prajavani, drank hair dye which she bought along with her. Some of the people who were beside her noticed this and called 108. She was rushed to the area hospital and doctors said that her health condition is stable. Tehsildar Rama Krishna also went to the hospital to meet her and got the complete information from her.