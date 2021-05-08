Kothagudem: Two Class 10 Girls Drown in Godavari

In a very shocking incident, two tenth grade students drowned in a river. The incident took place in Bhadrachalam district on Friday.

Going into the details, the deceased have been identified as Yedla Pravallika and Chintala Madhu. Both of them were residents of Bhadrachalam.

The police said that the two girls went to wash their clothes near the riverside. After washing the clothes, they went into the river for a bath. They accidentally drowned in the rivers.

The police recovered two dead bodies. They filed a case and an investigation is going on to ascertain what had actually happened. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the colony where the two girls lived.