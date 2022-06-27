Kothagudem Police Thwarts Podu Land Tribal Farmers’ Chalo Pragathi Bhavan Padayatra 

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Police on Monday prevented the tribal farmers from going ahead with the “Challo Pragathi Bhavan Padayatra” demanding to resolve their land issues. Sarpanch Ms Swarupa had given a call for Padayatra from Ramannagudem in this district to Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad. The tribal farmers are demanding the government to resolve the problems of Podu lands belonging to them.

As per reports, Aswaraopeta MLA Nageswara Rao reached out to the tribal farmers Sunday night to convince the tribal farmers to desist from taking out a Padyatra on Monday. However, they rejected the legislator’s

proposal and decided to undertake Padayatra. To foil the Padayatra, Police who reached Rammannagudem and took Sarpanch Ms Swarupa and some of other farmers into custody early hours on Monday.

Despite the police thwarting the Padayatra by taking the Sarpanch and other farmers into preventive custody, nearly 200 tribal farmers began their Padayatra from Ramannagudem to Pragathi Bhavan, Hyderabad on Monday morning. Upon receiving information, the Police who mobilized in large numbers prevented them at Aswaraopeta and forcefully took them into custody. In this process, police also used mild lathi charge which led to the tense situation in the area.

Also Read: Adilabad: Infant Born On TSRTC Bus Gets Lifetime Free Travel