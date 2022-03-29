Kothagudem: Police Patrolling Car Turned Turtle, SI Has A Lucky Escape

A Sub-Inspector of Police had a lucky escape after the police patrolling vehicle turned turtle. The incident took place at Tekulapalli mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

SI, Emmadi Raj Kumar was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident as the driver was absent due to a health problem. Raj Kumar was serving as SI at Tekulapalli police station and he was going on patrol on Tuesday. The locals rushed to the SI’s rescue. He was immediately given first aid by a local RMP doctor for a minor bleeding injury on one of his ears. The condition of Raj Kumar is said to be stable.

Also Read: ​Ramagundam Police Offer Free Training For Telangana Police Job Aspirants