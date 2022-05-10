Kothagudem: Lovers Commit Suicide After Parents Reject Marriage Proposal

In a very tragic incident, two youngsters allegedly committed suicide. The incident took place in the forests of Annaram of Mulkalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. They were identified as J Sona (25) and Uke Devi (22). The dead bodies were found in the forests and were identified based on their dresses.

According to the reports, both of them belong to the Gothikoya tribe from Chhattisgarh. They have been living at Sathupalli in the Khammam district. Three days ago, both of them left their homes. They were in love for the last few days. The parents of Sona and Uke Devi rejected their marriage proposal. Unable to bear the separation, lovers might have decided to end their life.

SI Suresh registered a case and an investigation is going on from all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death.

