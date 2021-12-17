Kothagudem: Gurukul Teacher Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

A 26-year-old teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night. The incident took place at Annapureddypalle of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The deceased was identified as Kalyani and she was working as a science teacher at Social Welfare Boy's Gurukul. She was a native of Rompedu of Yellandu mandal.

According to the police, she ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan. Going into the details, Kalyani's colleague found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her residential quarters on Thursday night. She immediately informed the police and they reached the spot. Local SI, Tirupati Rao filed a case and the investigation is going on in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the death.

