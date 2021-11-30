Koppula Eshwar's Audio Clip Could Change TRS Prospects in Karimnagar MLC Polls

The ruling TRS party is putting all its efforts to win two MLC seats from the erstwhile Karimnagar district. It is all known knowledge that the pink party is facing a lot of criticism for allegedly exerting pressure on Independent candidate P Pushparani to withdraw her nomination.

Now, an audio clip that purportedly belongs to Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar is going viral. In the audio, Koppula Eshwar can be heard questioning MPTC member Venkatesh on why did he gather all the members and asked them to support Raghuveer Singh, the chairman of the district library department. He further warned him not to go against the party rules and said that Venkatesh is his man and he will look after him. In the audio, Eshwar also said that not to bother much even if five or ten members go with either Congress or BJP. He also said that Pedapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu may join BJP.

According to the reports, some of the members of the TRS party have planned a secret meeting to devise strategies to work against the party.

After the audio went viral, Congress Kisan Cell leader Shashibushan Katche demanded that the Election Commission take suo moto cognisance of it and initiate a probe. He also demanded that the Karimnagar MLC polls be cancelled.