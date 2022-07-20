Hyderabad: India’s much loved multi-lingual social media platform - Koo - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government to open a Development Center in Hyderabad. With Hyderabad being an IT hub, boasting access to a robust technology ecosystem and a large pool of IT talent, Koo envisions its presence in the region to grow in a significant manner. As an independent and inclusive platform which empowers users to express in 10 languages, Koo boasts of a sizable community of users from the region.

As part of this MoU, the Government of Telangana will work jointly with Koo on the use of Telugu to increase reach among non-English speakers in the state. The collaboration will also promote the rich legacy and heritage of Telugu as a language, in addition to the unique culture of Telangana.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, KT Rama Rao, Minister for ITE&C, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and Industries & Commerce, Telangana said, “We strongly believe that social media is an important mechanism for advancing government effectiveness. By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful that our efforts to connect and engage with citizens for disseminating information and services of Telangana Government will be augmented further.”

Sharing his thoughts on the MoU, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, said, “Language-based social media is the need of the hour, especially in a multi-lingual country like India. Being neutral and independent, Koo is the platform-of-choice for Indians. We are truly honoured and privileged to collaborate with the Government of Telangana to further our cause of empowering voices with digital freedom of expression. The Development Center in Hyderabad will be a key enabler in this mission.”