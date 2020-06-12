HYDERABAD: The Superintendent of Government Area Hospital at Kondapur in Hyderabad tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. it was confirmed by medical and health authorities on Friday. The Superintendent was reportedly suffering from fever for over three days. After testing positive for coronavirus, the medical officer moved into self-isolation at the same hospital. The health officials are now in the process of collecting details of the primary contacts who had interaction with the infected doctor. Following this, all the staff at the hospital are being made to undergo the COVID-19 test.

If reports in a section of media are anything to go by, as many as 180 persons including doctors and affiliated staff working at various government hospitals in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Post Graduate students from Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, senior doctors from Gandhi Hospital and NIMS, Professors working at Chest Hospital in Erragada are said to be among those who contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan underwent the COVID-19 test on Friday for the second time after his driver tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. A total of three employees of the GHMC Head office are said to have contracted the dreaded illness till date. To ensure that there is no further spread of the coronavirus, the entire premises of the GHMC head office has been sanitized.