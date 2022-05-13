Kondapur: Condition of Biker Hit by BMW Critical

A BMW car driven by a drunk man went out of control in Kondapur and hit a bike. The two persons who were travelling on the bike got severe injuries. Locals passed the information to the police. The Gachibowli police reached the spot and the two men were high on liquor. Both of them created a ruckus on the road and they were identified as Lohit and Nihal who studied in the USA. Police conducted a breath analyser test on both Nihal and Lohit. Nihal was in the driving seat. Police registered the case and the youth were booked under relevant sections of IPC.

According to the police, the car belongs to the family members of Nihal. It is said that the parents of Nihal and Lohit are into real estate. The persons who were travelling on the bike were shifted to a private hospital. According to the latest reports, the condition of Vijay who was travelling on the bike is said to be critical.

