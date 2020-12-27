Konda Surekha To Get Key Post In TPCC

Congress High Command is soon going to announce the TPCC chief. It is learned that the high command is in a plan to finalise a woman leader and is considering the name of Konda Surekha, the former MLA from Warangal East constituency. She is one of the leaders who maintains a good relationship with people and two major BC groups. She is also a good orator. Recently, DK Aruna and Vijayashanti have left the party. So, Konda Surekha is having high chances to become TPCC chief if the High Command wants a woman to lead the party.

Another news is that the High Command is also taking the note of Congress MLA Seethakka. She belongs to Tribal community and is working as the MLA for Mulug Assembly constituency. She has been appointed as the national general secretary of Mahila Congress. She is one of the leaders who works hard for the welfare of the people and raises her voice against the problems faced by women.