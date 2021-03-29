Komatireddy Writes To KCR On Plight Of Telangana Tenant Farmers

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the letter, he accused CM KCR of ignoring tenant farmers. He said that the CM didn't care enough about the problems being faced by tenant farmers in Telangana.

In the letter, Komatireddy said that under the TRS regime, the plight of tenant farmers was very bad. The government is giving money to those farmers who have passbooks whereas it is ignoring the tenant farmers. Komati Reddy slammed TRS and said that the government is not paying attention to tenant farmers.

He expressed distress over the plight of tenant farmers who are facing a lot of debts as the government is not all helping them. He questioned KCR on why he was not bothered about the suicides of these farmers. He asked the government to pay money to tenant farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme and also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh be given to families of farmers who die.

Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the agricultural landholders will be given Rs 4,000 per acre at the start of every farming season (increased to Rs 5,000 for the 2019 Kharif season) to help them buy farm inputs without taking loans.