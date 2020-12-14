Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu In Race For New TPCC Chief

Many leaders from the Congress party are eyeing the post of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief. According to the reports, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and former minister Dudhilla Sridhar Babu may leave for Delhi on Monday. Jagga Reddy may also visit Delhi on Tuesday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore left for Delhi after consulting with the senior leaders of the Congress for selection of the new TPCC chief post. He will submit the report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to finalise the name for TPCC president’s post.

Senior Congress leaders Bhatti Vikramarka, Damodara Raja Narsimha, Madhu Yashki, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Ponnala Laxmaiah are also in the race for the post of TPCC chief.

It is all known knowledge that N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who submitted his resignation taking moral responsibility for party's defeat in GHMC elections, will continue as the TPPC president till a new chief has been appointed.

According to the reports, the party's high command wants to have either an MLA or MP or MLC as TPCC chief. It is said that the Congress party in the state has been divided into two groups. A leader privy to the development said that there is no truth in the news. He further added that party leaders going to Delhi is not new and now they are visiting Delhi for not complaining but they are going to meet Manickam. Sonia Gandhi will take the final decision on appointing the TPCC Chief.