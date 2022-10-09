Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Shocks Congress Ahead of Munogode Bypolls

Hyderabad: TPCC star campaigner and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is likely to be away from campaigning for the party in the Munugode bypoll. According to his close aides, Venkat Reddy is going to Australia along with his family members on October 15 and will return to Hyderabad only after Munugode bypoll.

On several occasions, Munugode Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi Reddy said that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy will campaign for the party in the crucial bypoll. But, now his decision to stay away from the campaigning has come as a shocker to the party.

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned on August 2. He subsequently joined the BJP and will be contesting as the national party's candidate.

The ruling TRS party has decided to field Ex-MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the fray. The bypoll will be held on November 3 and the results will be announced on November 6.

Also Read: Munugode Bypoll Win Is Crucial for BJP: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav