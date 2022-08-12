Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Sensational Comments on Munugode By-elections

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced on Friday that he was staying away from Munugode Bypoll. Speaking to the media at his residence in Hyderabad, Venkat Reddy said that he was not informed about the by-poll preparatory meeting in Munugode.

"I am not being informed of any meeting that takes place in the constituency. Why would I attend a meeting where I am not invited. I was criticised at the Chandur meeting and compared with the Home guard. Everyone knows who was behind these remarks against me. Attempts are being made to expel me from the party. They thought I would leave the party if I was insulted."

He further added that he will talk to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi about the attempts being made against him to expel from the party.

