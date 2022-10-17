Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Returns Home Guard Jibe Over Campaigning for Munugode Bypolls

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has withdrawn from campaigning in the Munugode Assembly constituency as his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is contesting the by-election on a BJP ticket.

Venkat Reddy told a news conference at the party headquarters in Hyderabad on Monday that Munugode does not need an ordinary worker like him for campaigning.

“Home guard like him don’t belong in Munugode for party campaigning. SP level leaders will run the campaign,” Venkat Reddy said.

Earlier, in the wake of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s announcement of resigning from Congress and joining saffron party, Congress leader Addanki Dayakar while addressing a public meeting in the Munugode Assembly constituency had made certain abusive remarks against Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and also compared him with ‘Home Guards’.

Congres MP from Bhivanigiri did not take any leader’s name but in an oblique reference to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy, the Congress MP said that “ a leader said he will bring Congress to power even if 100 cases are foisted against him and he will campaign for the party and I am just an ordinary worker.”

There were speculations that Venkat Reddy too would follow his brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and join the BJP. Congress has even made him the party’s star campaigner, however, he is keeping himself away from party activities in Munugode bypolls.

