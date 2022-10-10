Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Away From Munugode Bypoll Campaign, Deets Inside

Munugode By-elections: Congress Party is also sketching out the strategies to win Munugode Bypolls. Congress party has decided to field Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of late Palvai Govardhan Reddy in the upcoming Munugode by-elections. Earlier, Sravanthi has contested as an independent candidate from Munugode constituency in 2014 as the Congress party denied her the ticket. The High Command had finalised the name of Palvai Sravanthi after considering many factors for the Munugode bypolls.

The Election Commission of India announced that bypoll for the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana would be held on November 3.

Last date for nominations – October 14, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations – October 15, 2022

Last date for withdrawal of nominations – October 17, 2022

Polling Date – November 3, 2022

Counting Date – November 6, 2022

The bypoll has been necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Later, he joined BJP.

Now, the question is will Komatireddy Venkat Reddy participate in Munugode campaign? We all know that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy is in BJP and now Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has to campaign against his brother.

It is all known knowledge that earlier many times, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he would continue in Congress party but won't participate in the by-poll election campaign in Munugode Assembly constituency. He also said that some senior party leaders are trying to force him to leave the party and are avoiding him.

Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is going to Australia along with his family members on October 15 and he would stay there for nearly 20 days. It is said that he would return to Hyderabad after the completion of Munugode bypoll.