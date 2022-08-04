Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Is Also In Touch With BJP, Says Bandi Sanjay

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana Unit President, Bandi Sanjay said that Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is also in touch with the party. He further stated that Komatireddy spoke in favour of the BJP and Modi many times. He also expressed confidence that BJP is going to win in Munugode constituency and added that byelections will come in other constituencies soon.

It is all known knowledge that Congress MLA from Munugode, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy announced his decision to quit the Congress party. He is likely to join BJP soon.

After his resignation, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy lashed out at Congress Party Chief Revanth Reddy and termed him a blackmailer in response to the TPCC’s chief claim that Rajgopal Reddy had sold himself to the saffron party.

Speaking to a news agency, he said, "I have resigned from the Congress party and will see what to do next, we will talk to the Mungode constituency leaders and people and decide. The democracy system has collapsed in Telangana by KCR and is run by family rule."