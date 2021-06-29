Komatireddy Refuses To Indulge In Politics Anymore, Says No Comments

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed unhappiness over AICC's decision. Recently, the Congress high command appointed Revanth Reddy as the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). Most of the senior leaders in the congress party expressed discontent over this matter.

A day after Revanth Reddy's appointment as new TPCC chief, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that, "The new TPCC postings were made similar to the cash-for-vote case by the new AICC in-charge."

Now, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that he is going to stay away from politics and would serve the people. He explained that he would visit every village in Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda regions and would solve the problems of the people. He further added that he would fight with the centre and state for the development of villages and would try to bring the funds allocated to those places.

It is all known knowledge that Komatireddy criticised high command for choosing Revanth Reddy as the new TPCC chief. According to the reports, the high command was unhappy with Komatireddy's behaviour.

Now, Komatireddy clarified that he is going to stay away from politics and would do service to the people through the Prateek Foundation. He said that he will be available for the people round the clock.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that many acres of land in Nalgonda district dried up. He said that he would bring pressure on the government to complete the SLBC project as soon as possible. He further added that if the government spends Rs. 100 crore then the Brahmana Vellemla project would be completed and thereby hundreds of acres will be irrigated.