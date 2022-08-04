Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Sends Resignation Letter to Sonia Gandhi

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy sent a resignation letter to the Congress party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

In his letter, he recalled his association with the grand old party.

Reddy had announced his resignation to the primary membership of the party and also an MLA on August 2, Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to Congress Party Sonia Gandhi, Rajagopal Reddy wrote, For thirty years, as a well-trained worker and a public representative of the Congress party, I have worked under your leadership to protect the party's prestige and workers, despite hardships without compromising on any task assigned to me.

But over the last few years, I have been deeply pained that those who are fully loyal to the party have been insulted and ignored at every step of the way and given key responsibilities to the traitors of the party, he said.

Referring to Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, He said that he cannot work under a person who was in a jail on corruption charges.

Manugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has sent his resignation letter to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/9l6qk2hnb2 — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) August 4, 2022

