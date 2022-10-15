Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Left Red-faced After Protests in Poll-bound Munugode

Hyderabad: BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was greeted with protests as he campaigned for Munugode Assembly by-election in Samsthan Narayanpur mandal on Saturday.

When the BJP candidate went to Kothulapuram for campaigning, supporters from Congress, TRS and CPI raised slogans against the BJP leader and blamed him for a by-election in their constituency. They alleged that former Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy switched loyalties to get a huge contract from the Centre.

Questioning his decision to resign from Congress and join BJP, the supporters labelled his move a betrayal to the people of Munugode who had elected him as an MLA in 2018 Assembly elections.

It is worth mentioning here earlier wall posters criticising his decision to resign from Congress and joining the saffron party were plastered all over the mandal. The posters said for the sake of contracts worth Rs 20,000 crore, Rajagopal Reddy sold 13 years of people’s trust on him.

Also Read: YSRCP Ministers Heckled, Attacked by Jana Sena Cadre Outside Visakha Airport